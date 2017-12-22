(image: WPMI){ }“His leg was pretty much blown off": Homemade fireworks explosion in Semmes

Three people were injured after an explosion in Semmes Thursday morning.

Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators say they were making homemade fireworks, which they say is illegal.

“I was in my home and I heard a loud boom so I ran outside and I saw a mushroom of smoke,” Kimberly McCormick said.

McCormick says it was chaos in the 4100 block of Winchester Drive West after an explosion at her neighbor’s home.

“I saw a man trying to put himself out with a water hose,” she said.

She says then she saw another man with severe leg injuries.

“It was pretty much blown off,” she said.

McCormick says she applied pressure on his leg until paramedics arrived.

Captain Paul Burch with MCSO says the men were making illegal fireworks.

They say two men were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The other went in a personal car.

Neighbors say the explosion rocked the entire neighborhood.

“The whole house shook,” Anastasia Nobles said.

Nobles lives around the corner she says she thought it was a car accident.

“It sounded like a car ran into a house,” she said.

Others who live on the block say one of the men usually looks out for everyone’s house when they’re away.

“He’s always sitting on his porch and waving at you when you pass by a really friendly guy and it’s really sad it happened especially this time of year,” Pervis Peavy said.

For McCormick she says this is an experience that serves as a lesson.

“How to make fireworks I would never know I buy mine, but my children will probably not shoot fireworks ever again,” she said.

The ATF and the State Fire Marshall are investigating this explosion as well.