MENU
58

Police: South Austin explosion was not a bomb, not related to previous explosions

2 minutes ago

Local

10 AM Sunday alcohol sales approved by Mobile City Council

8 hours ago

Local

Thieves targeting cars at local parks in Mobile

3 minutes ago

Local News

Amazon donates $10,000 to Mobile County JROTC program

1 hour ago

Nation & World

Sports

Entertainment

Trending

title

title

title

title

title

Offbeat

Woman robbed of $10,000 jackpot in casino parking lot

Woman robbed of $10,000 jackpot in casino parking lot updated

Books placed backward: art or nonsense?

Books placed backward: art or nonsense?

Deputies: Teacher leaves 4-year-old alone to buy marijuana

Deputies: Teacher leaves 4-year-old alone to buy marijuana

6-year-old boy breaks down into tears watching his mom walk down the aisle

6-year-old boy breaks down into tears watching his mom walk down the aisle

Intoxicated driver swerved into oncoming traffic as he vomited out of his car

Intoxicated driver swerved into oncoming traffic as he vomited out of his car

Sponsored Content

Popular Galleries

Connect to Congress More

Featured Videos

More Featured Videos  

Reality Check

NBC 15 Today

Around the Web

See It, Send It

Share, Post, Explore

View & Upload Photos

TWITTER

QUICK LINKS

WPMI INFORMATION

Mobile, AL
©   Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

©   WPMI | Portions are ©  Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.

WPMI NBC 15 provides local news, weather forecasts, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Mobile and nearby towns and communities in the Mobile Bay area including, in Alabama: Mobile, Prichard, Saraland, Satsuma, Creola, Bay Minette, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Fairhope, Irvington, Theodore, Tillmans Corner, Semmes, Loxley, Robertsdale, Chunchula, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre, Point Clear, Foley, Elberta, Lillian, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Atmore, Brewton, McIntosh, Thomasville, Citronelle, Chickasaw, Dauphin Island, Mount Vernon, and Summerdale; in Florida: Perdido Key, Pensacola, Ft Walton Beach, Cantonment, Pace, Brent, Gulf Breeze, and Milton; and in Mississippi: Pascagoula, Moss Point, Gautier, Ocean Springs, and Biloxi.

component-footer-debug-v1-01